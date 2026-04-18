Decisiv to acquire KEA Advisors, expand dealer analytics capabilities

Decisiv Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire KEA Advisors, a move aimed at strengthening analytics, operational expertise, and advisory services for commercial vehicle dealerships.

The deal, announced March 31, will combine Decisiv’s Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform with KEA Advisors’ data-driven consulting and performance benchmarking tools.

“The most valuable platforms deliver measurable economic value and that requires embedded workflow and domain expertise,” said Tim Hardin, president and CEO of Decisiv. “KEA has that expertise and Decisiv has the workflow.”

KEA Advisors is known for its Pulse Reporting system, which integrates with major dealer management systems across North America and provides performance analytics for commercial dealerships. The company also offers advisory services to more than 600 enterprises, including manufacturers, dealerships, and technology providers.

By bringing those capabilities in-house, Decisiv aims to embed performance insights and best practices directly into its SRM platform, which is widely used to manage service events, improve communication, and reduce equipment downtime.

“Joining forces with Decisiv allows us to close gaps in dealer operations,” said Keith Ely, founder and managing shareholder of KEA Advisors. “By combining our operational expertise with Decisiv’s SRM platform, we can scale that mission and deliver even greater economic value to our customers.”

The companies said the combined offering will give dealers enhanced visibility into service operations while improving key metrics such as shop throughput, repair order profitability, and asset uptime.

The two companies have collaborated for more than a decade, including recent integration of Decisiv’s SRM Discovery Status Tracker into KEA’s PULSE Reporting system.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed.