International to install Samsara telematics at factory through new OEM partnership

International will begin installing Samsara telematics devices on new trucks and IC Bus school buses before delivery, eliminating the need for post-purchase installation and reducing downtime for fleets.

The partnership comes through Samsara’s Pre-Delivery Installation program, which now includes International as the newest OEM partner.

Under the program, Samsara devices like vehicle gateways, dash cams and AI-enabled camera system Multicam will be installed and activated at International’s Truck Specialty Centers and Custom Bus Center facilities. International can also now order Samsara hardware directly for its customers, streamlining procurement and installation for fleet managers.

Samsara added in the news release that software subscriptions will be activated at the time of shipment, ensuring fleets only begin paying for the technology once vehicles are ready to operate.

“Connectivity isn’t just a feature—it’s the foundation for maximizing uptime and unleashing fleet productivity. By seamlessly integrating Samsara devices into International trucks and IC school buses before they ever leave the factory, we’re raising the bar for reliability, durability, and safety,” said Huber Mastelari, vice president of service contracts and connectivity at International. “Our customers aren’t simply receiving a vehicle; they’re gaining a fully connected, intelligent, and data-driven asset ready to deliver exceptional performance from the moment the keys are handed over.”

Jeff Faulkner, senior vice president of operations at Samsara, added, “Since launching our PDI program less than a year ago, we’ve already seen a significant volume of pre-installed products, proving there is an appetite for ‘out-of-the-box’ connectivity. Partnering with International scales this impact significantly. We are committed to making integrated, pre-delivery telematics the industry standard.”