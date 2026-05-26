Counteract acquires DynaBeads brand assets

Counteract Balancing Beads has acquired the DynaBeads brand and related assets from Innovative Balancing, strengthening its position in the tire balancing products market as the latter company winds down operations.

The Guelph, Ont.-based company said the acquisition is intended to provide continuity for DynaBeads customers by offering ongoing product availability, technical support and distribution stability.

“We are proud to welcome DynaBeads customers to Counteract,” said Daniel LeBlanc, president of Counteract Balancing Beads. “At a time when customers need certainty and consistency, we offer both. With nearly three decades of experience and a strong foundation in the market, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the performance, support, and reliability they can count on.”

Counteract said customers transitioning from DynaBeads can expect continued access to balancing products backed by its existing distribution network and customer support infrastructure.

The company, which has operated in the balancing bead market for nearly 30 years, said the acquisition further reinforces its leadership position in the segment.

“As the market evolves, customers are looking for a partner with staying power,” LeBlanc added. “Counteract delivers that stability. We are committed not only to supporting former DynaBeads customers — but to exceeding their expectations at every level.”

Counteract said it is actively onboarding former DynaBeads customers and offering immediate product and supply support.