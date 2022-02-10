Cummins acquires Jacobs Vehicle Systems

Cummins has agreed to purchase Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS), supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start/stop, and thermal management technologies.

The engine maker says the acquisition adds new technologies to improve and grow its current and future diesel engine platforms.

(Photo: Jacobs)

“JVS brings engineering expertise, best in class products and key manufacturing capabilities to Cummins that will allow us to continue developing component technologies that deliver market leading performance and emissions,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ president and chief operating officer. “We expect that this transaction will provide both attractive financial returns and future growth opportunities for our company.”

Jacobs’ operations will be rolled into the Cummins Turbo Technologies group, which is led by Shon Wright, vice-president of Cummins Turbo Technologies.

“We’re excited about the prospect of welcoming employees from JVS into the Cummins organization and look forward to adding their deep engineering talent to complement our expertise as we work together to develop innovative and cost-effective products now, and in the future,” said Wright.