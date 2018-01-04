Cummins Westport natural gas engine gets key emissions certifications

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Cummins Westport’s 2018 ISX12N natural gas engine has been certified by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and California’s Air Resources Board (ARB).

The ISX12N meets ARB’s optional low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr.

The Cummins Westport natural gas offering is the first Class 8 truck engine for larger heavy-duty vehicles to certify to the 0.02 g/bhp-hr optional standard and provides the trucking industry a near-zero emissions solution.

“Cummins Westport’s 2018 product line offers customers ultra-low emissions with reliable performance,” said Bart van Aerle, president of Cummins Westport. “The ISX12N near-zero emissions natural gas engine provides truck and bus customers with an industry-leading alternative fuel option for demanding applications.”

With production starting February 2018, the ISX12N natural gas engine will be available with ratings from 320hp to 400hp and up to 1,450 lbs.-ft. of torque. The engine is designed for line haul, regional haul, refuse, vocational trucks, motorcoach, and commuter buses.

All Cummins Westport engines offer the option of using compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, or renewable natural gas as a fuel source.