Daimler Truck Q2 sales climb on strength of North American business

Daimler Truck posted higher second-quarter unit sales, driven largely by continued strength in North America, where deliveries rose 8% year over year despite a slower first half overall.

The company sold 86,707 trucks and buses globally during the second quarter, up 8% from 80,607 units a year earlier. The increase was fueled by gains at both Trucks North America and Mercedes-Benz Trucks, while Daimler Buses reported lower sales.

(Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck North America — which includes Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses — delivered 41,687 vehicles during the quarter, an 8% increase from 38,580 in the second quarter of 2025. However, first-half sales totaled 71,119 units, down 8% from 77,572 during the same period last year.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks also posted a strong quarter, with unit sales increasing 10% to 38,970, while Daimler Buses sales fell 13% to 6,132 units.

Battery-electric truck and bus deliveries continued to grow, rising 21% year over year to 1,405 units in the second quarter. For the first six months of the year, Daimler Truck delivered 2,147 battery-electric vehicles, up 23% from the same period in 2025.

Overall, Daimler Truck sold 155,556 vehicles during the first half of 2026, essentially flat compared to 156,365 units in the first six months of 2025. The company noted that its results now reflect continuing operations following the Apr. 1 integration of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus into Archion.

Daimler Truck will release its full second-quarter financial results on Aug. 7