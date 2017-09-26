Dana launches new products at NACV

ATLANTA, Ga. – Dana has expanded its line of downspeeding-compatible driveshafts, with the introduction of the SPL 250 Lite.

The company says the new offering reduces weight by up to 25 lbs compared to competitive products. It has been designed to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), while improving vehicle dynamics without compromising strength, the company announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

“The lower numeric axle ratios required to support engine downspeeding and improve fuel efficiency can cause significant stress to the drivetrain and alter harmonics in driveline components,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice-president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. “Excessive vibration leads to unplanned downtime and driver fatigue on the road. The SPL 250 Lite driveshaft leverages proprietary precision manufacturing methods that ensure no NVH issues while delivering a smooth ride. It also reduces weight without sacrificing performance or durability.”

Dana also announced the availability of an aluminum hub option on its Spicer D-Series steer axles with a 14,600-lb gross axle weight rating. It’s the industry’s only 14,600-lb rated integrated air disc brake steer axle available with the lightweight hub option, Dana claimed.

It’s aimed at on-highway, city delivery, and vocational applications.

“Dana now offers multiple options for the industry’s only integrated air disc brake steer axle that supports up to 14,600-lb GAWR, putting us in a unique position to offer our customers a choice on applications that cannot be matched,” said Wallace. “Spicer D-Series steer axles deliver best-in-class performance and durability, enabling improved vehicle stopping power and reduced maintenance without the added weight that typically results from specifying air disc brakes.”

The company rounded out its news conference by announcing its Spicer S140 series single reduction, single drive axle can now be spec’d on Peterbilt medium-duty trucks. It’s available on 220, 330, 337, and 348 models with gross axle weight ratings from 17,000 to 21,000 lbs. Dana officials said the axle weighs up to 100 lbs less than competitive designs.