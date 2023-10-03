Diesel Technology Forum rebrands, expands mission

The Diesel Technology Forum has rebranded as the Engine Technology Forum (ETF), with an expanded mission to over all options available to meet the industry’s energy, environmental and economic goals.

“Internal combustion engines (ICE) like diesel, gasoline, and natural gas are the fundamental power behind our economy and mobility. Continued innovations in efficiency, lower emissions, new engine designs, and new fuels offer tremendous promise for the future of ICE technology and helping meet our societal goals,” ETF executive director Allen Schaeffer said in a release.

ETF’s work will encompass not only freight transport, but agriculture, construction, mining, as well as other industrial and commercial applications.

“There are many pathways to a reduced carbon future, and we should embrace all of them. Some technologies like internal combustion engines and cleaner fuels are more certain and available today, while others may hold greater promise for the future. Members of the new ETF are leaders in both advanced internal combustion engines and zero emissions technologies that provide the best solutions for their customers,” said Schaeffer.