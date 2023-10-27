Differences remain between Mack, UAW

Mack Trucks said that while it has reached reached tentative agreements with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union for four local contracts, “UAW leadership’s economic demands at the master contract level continue to be unrealistic.”

Greensboro, N.C.-based Mack added in a news release that it stands by the economic terms of its Oct. 1 tentative agreement with the union, which UAW leadership endorsed and called a “record” contract for the heavy truck industry.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Per the terms of the tentative agreement, the average wage increase over five years would be 36%, with an average immediate wage increase for all covered employees of nearly 15%. For employees not yet at the top rate – nearly half the total workforce – the average increase over five years would be 55%, and the average immediate wage increase would be more than 20%.

Mack said most employees already at the top rate would receive an immediate wage increase of 10%, and up to 20% compounded over five years, even though company research shows that these employees are already above market rates.

Premiums for the company’s healthcare coverage – which have not increased in more than six years despite a 66% increase in the company’s costs over the last decade – would remain unchanged for five more years.

No additional discussions with the UAW have been scheduled at this time, the release stated.