New UAW demands ‘completely unrealistic’: Mack
Mack Trucks says a new list of demands from striking United Auto Worker (UAW) members ignores months of good faith bargaining and is unrealistic.
This after members voted down a tentative agreement that had been reached and recommended by the union. The two sides plan to return to the bargaining table Monday.
“Unfortunately, the new UAW economic demands are completely unrealistic,” said Mack president Stephen Roy. “We’ve already shown that we’re prepared to provide our employees with significantly improved wages, but we are not prepared to jeopardize the company.”
Well, a a truck owner I have seen the price of a new truck double in the last 20 years. I’ll bet their net income hasn’t.
