Driverless, cabless, electric logging truck revealed

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A Swedish start-up has introduced an autonomous, all-electric logging truck.

The T-log, introduced Einride, features off-road capabilities and is designed to navigate forest roads. It was showcased at the Festival of Speed.

“Einride is constantly pushing the boundaries of autonomous and all-electric vehicles in our ambition to lead the transition to a sustainable transportation system,” said Einride CEO Robert Falck. “With the T-log, we’ve created a vehicle that can withstand the rigours of a demanding environment. It is uncharted territory for us, but also an enormous market for battery-powered AVs.”

The driverless truck uses Nvidia Drive’s self-driving platform and is SEA Level 4 autonomous. It has no driver cab but can be remote-controlled by a human, from hundreds of miles away. The lack of a cab increases loading capacity, the company claims.

An intelligent routing system that taps into real-time traffic data allows the T-log to adjust its route and avoid congestion.

“The driver’s cab is what makes trucks expensive to produce, and having a driver in the cabin is what makes them expensive to operate,” said Falck. “Remove the cabin and replace the driver with an operator who can monitor and remote-control several vehicles at once and costs can be reduced significantly. In addition, operating a vehicle from a distance allows for a much better working environment, as has already been demonstrated in industries like mining.”