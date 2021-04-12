East Coast International expands to Charlottetown

East Coast International has opened its fourth location, with a new facility on Union Road in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The 11,400 sq.-ft. facility includes six service bays, a parts warehouse, and showroom with several driver amenities.

(Photo: East Coast International)

It is also a Cummins engine warranty-approved dealer.

“This is our fourth location for ECI and we couldn’t be happier to expand our territory,” says president David Lockhart. “We recognize the potential market and customer demands in Prince Edward Island, and we are eager to finally be able to service our P.E.I. customers locally, as well as build new customer relationships”.

Other locations are in Moncton, N.B., Dartmouth, N.S., and Millbrook, N.S.