East Trailers to invest $3 million in expansion project

East Trailers is moving ahead with an expansion project that will increase production capacity in Randolph Township, Ohio, and is investing $3 million in its operations. The project will create 175 new jobs, while retaining 435 existing positions.

In support of the project, the Ohio Department of Development approved a tax credit during an Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting on March 30.

“Being the preferred partner in transportation starts with showing up consistently and meaningfully in the communities and markets we serve,” Chris Olson, president and CEO of East Trailers, said in a news release.