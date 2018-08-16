eBay aims for an easier parts-buying experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Whether you’re a mechanic looking for a hard-to-find part or you’re fixing your own rig, eBay is looking to make the parts-buying experience easier.

The international online retailer’s automatic section – eBay Motors – has added a feature called “Shop by Diagram” to make finding parts easier for customers.

Shoppers looking to fix a problem under the hood can use interactive schematics to determine which parts are necessary and quickly match those parts to those available from retailers on the site.

The company is also enhancing it’s “My Garage” feature which allows buyer to shop through a virtual garage of parts and accessories for their vehicle. With a list of most major manufacturers including Western Star, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Mack, Hino and more customers can select their truck from a series of drop-down menus and immediately see associated products.

My Garage is designed to be a custom storefront experience for customers, allowing them to streamline their shopping experience by saving their vehicle information and showing them only compatible parts and accessories.

Knowing the part name or number in advance isn’t necessary to use either program, which relies on visuals to identify the right item.

The new features use algorithms that connect its catalog of more than 80 million parts and accessories to visual diagrams and fitment data.

Shop my Diagram uses proprietary technology that combs through millions of listed parts to match the visual diagram for each vehicle. EBay is guaranteeing the parts found by the system will be compatible with the year, make and model entered by the customer.

EBay says the new features will help both mechanics and do-it-yourselfers avoid the hassle that comes with ordering the wrong part or starting a job without all the parts to finish it.

According to a study conducted by eBay Motors nearly half of consumers have mistakenly purchased the wrong part either online or in-store.

Nearly 80 million parts for all kinds of vehicles are listed at any given time on the site with an engine component sold once every 15 seconds according to the online retailer.