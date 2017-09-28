Eberspaecher shows off emissions control systems

ATLANTA, Ga. – Eberspaecher, best known for its climate control systems, brought its line of exhaust aftertreatment systems to the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

Jack Riddle, director, advanced product engineering, said Eberspaecher supplies emissions control systems to OEMs including Mack, Volvo, and Daimler – both in North America and abroad. Advances in their design have made the systems more compact, and now confined to a single canister.

“We are one of the largest suppliers of diesel aftertreatment systems to OEMs,” Riddle explained.

The one box system houses the diesel oxidation converter, a diesel particulate filter, and the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. The systems remove harmful particulate matter and NOx from the exhaust before it’s released into the air and is how truck manufacturers comply with stringent emissions requirements.

To properly maintain the system, Riddle suggested following the OEM guidelines for scheduled maintenance. A trend he seems emerging in the future is for fabricated manifolds in commercial vehicles, which can improve the performance of the catalyst.