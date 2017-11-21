Eberspaecher growing North American operations

WIXOM, Mich. – Eberspaecher says its North American exhaust technology business is poised for growth, with 10 new product launches planned over the next year at its Wixom, Mich., plant.

The facility produces parts for light commercial trucks, as well as passenger cars. New products to be released next year include traditional systems, as well as a new active exhaust gas recirculation valve for diesel vehicles. Eberspaehcer said the new valve will contribute better fuel economy and enable a lean engine calibration strategy.

“The best part of our strong financial performance – our strong balance sheet – is that it is a catalyst for even greater growth,” said Greg Sibley, president of Eberspaecher’s business unit, Americas. “It solidifies our ability to continue investing in the technologies and capabilities that our customers want and need. We will continue to refine our operations to the needs of our customers, and fully expect to accelerate our business growth in North America.”