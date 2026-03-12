Eby Truck Bodies named GM Envolve chassis pool provider

M.H. Eby Inc. has been recognized as an authorized chassis pool provider supporting the GM Envolve dealer network across the United States.

The designation allows Eby Truck Bodies to supply and stage chassis inventory for participating commercial dealers and upfit providers, helping streamline the process of building and delivering completed work trucks to fleet customers.

Through the program, Eby will have access to a range of commercial chassis across the Chevrolet and GMC product lines, including models in the 2500 through 5500 series, as well as low cab forward (LCF) and cutaway chassis used in vocational fleet applications.

“The addition of the GM bailment pool program now connects Eby with all three major truck manufacturers, bringing Ford, General Motors, and Ram platforms into alignment with our truck body program,” said Craig Bonham, senior vice president of business development at M.H. Eby.

As part of the program, Eby will operate multiple bailment pool locations where chassis can be staged and coordinated with dealers and upfit providers to accelerate vehicle build timelines. The locations include Blue Ball, Pa.; Story City, Iowa; Laurel, Mont.; and West Jefferson, Ohio.

The company said the program is intended to improve build efficiency and speed up delivery of completed vehicles for commercial fleets.