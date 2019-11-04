Edmonton auctions remain hot for Ritchie Bros.

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers continue to see huge success in Edmonton, Alta., selling $101 million during its most recent auction.

Seven weeks after selling more than 10,700 items at a previous auction, the five-day event from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 saw over 8,800 pieces of equipment fly out the door to more than 12,700 people from 51 countries.

“We witnessed strong participation from outside of Western Canada on core construction and transportation assets as Alberta companies continue to right size their fleets for current market conditions,” said Brian Glenn, senior vice-president, head of Canadian sales, Ritchie Bros. “We also sold more than $7 million in commercial, residential, and agricultural real estate in this auction, including a 137-acre property in Olds, Alta., with a home and shop for $1.3 million and a 79-acre hobby farm located near Elk Island Park for $900,000.”

In an auction that had nearly 11,000 online bidders, approximately 91% of the equipment was sold to Canadian buyers, 56% of which to those in Alberta.

“We would like to thank all our consignors for trusting Ritchie Bros. to deliver solid results for their assets—whether it be equipment or real estate—by delivering world class marketing and a truly global buying audience,” said Glenn.