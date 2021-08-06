Electric Peterbilt cruises through Washington, Cruz climbs in

Electric trucks have become a hot commodity for Washington’s political elite in recent days.

Barely a week since U.S. President Joe Biden visited a Mack Truck assembly plant in Pennsylvania, Peterbilt teams were driving around the U.S. Capitol itself, showcasing a battery-electric Model 579EV.

(Photo: Peterbilt)

Among those to climb behind the wheel for a look was Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The OEM’s visit to Washington began at a press conference where U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced US $60 million in funding for 24 research and development projects looking to reduce emissions through battery and electrification technologies. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo then took a ride in the Peterbilt with Energy Secretary Granholm and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

From there, it was on to a display in front of the steps leading to the Capitol building.

“Seeing a Peterbilt Model 579EV drive around our Nation’s Capital is a testament to our commitment towards zero-emission progress, and we were honored to share our message with leading government agency officials and members of Congress,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice-president.

Peterbilt is currently taking orders for battery-electric Model 579EV, Model 520EV, and Model 220EV trucks.