Endurant transmission now available in all truck makes

GALESBURG, Mich. – Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies says its Endurant 12-speed automated transmission is now available from all North American truck manufacturers.

“We work closely with our engine partners to deliver tailored solutions that meet their customers’ needs,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “In every case, the powertrain—the engine and transmission—is highly efficient and provides a low cost-of-ownership experience for the fleet.”

(Photo: Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies)

Trucks available with the Endurant HD transmission and Cummins X15 engine include: the Kenworth T680, Peterbilt 579, International LoneStar, LT Series, and RH Series, the Freightliner Cascadia, and the Volvo VNL.

The Endurant HD and Cummins X12 are available in the Freightliner Cascadia. The Endurant HD can be had with the International A26 engine in the International LoneStar, LT Series, and RH Series. And the Endurant can be spec’d with the Detroit DD13 engine in the Freightliner Cascadia.