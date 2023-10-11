Euro Auctions acquires Canadian equipment auctioneers Michener Allen

Euro Auctions has purchased Michener Allen Auctioneering, a Canadian industrial equipment and automotive auction company.

Euro Auctions is a leading European unreserved heavy equipment auctioneer, hosting on-site and online auctions. Michener Allen Auctioneering was founded in 1971 and has permanent auction sites in Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary. It runs about 50 auctions a year.

Derek Keys, Euro Auctions, and Ian Michener, Michener Allen Auctioneers. (Photo: Supplied)

The move marks Euro Auctions’ move further into the North American market, where it hosts U.S. auctions under the Yoder & Frey brand.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ethel, Ian, Wade, and the Michener family into the Euro Auctions Family,” said Derek Keys, founder of Euro Auctions. “I don’t see this as an acquisition but more of a coming together of two strong family businesses sharing the same core principle of delivering unrivalled customer service by treating both buyers and sellers equally. I have always kept a keen eye on the Canadian market with the ambition one day of entering so we are delighted with this opportunity.”

Michener Allen leaders, Ian and Wade Michener, will stay with the company, which will continue to operate under its current brand.