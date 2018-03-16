February trailer orders “red hot”: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – February marked a record month for trailer orders, according to preliminary data from FTR.

Orders came in at 32,000 units, a 24% year-over-year increase but 20% off January 2018 orders. But it marked the fifth consecutive month of orders exceeding 30,000 units, and if the numbers hold, would be the best February on record.

Trailer orders remain historically high, with a backlog of 170,000 units for the first time since early 2016, FTR reports.

“The trailer market remains red hot,” said Don Ake, FTR’s vice-president of commercial vehicles. “Fleets are scrambling to add capacity and are ordering large numbers of trucks and trailers. Most of these orders are for the second half of the year. This is good news for the economy and the industry in that carriers expect the solid freight demand to last throughout 2018. The economy is vibrant and producing freight growth across all sectors, which is boosting all segments of trailers and resulting in record order months.”