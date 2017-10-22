FlowBelow offers aerodynamic system for trailers

ORLANDO, Fla. – FlowBelow has introduced its first aerodynamic wheel cover and fairing kit for trailers.

The Trailer AeroSlider System mounts to the sliding trailer suspension and travels with the suspension. It includes FlowBelow’s quick release wheel covers, as well as a fairing between the trailer wheels and aerodynamic mudflaps. The system combines to offer fuel savings of about 1.2%, FlowBelow chief executive officer Josh Butler said during a press conference at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition.

“We believe that we have found the most practical way to address the aerodynamics of the trailer tandem without sacrificing durability or accessibility,” said Butler. “Our plan to bring this patented technology to the market at large is to focus primarily on working directly with leading trailer OEMs and suspension suppliers to make this system effectively part of the trailer.”

FlowBelow is already working on a second stage AeroSlider that will be introduced next year and will offer more than 2% in fuel savings, Butler said. The company plans to roll out its new AeroSlider System through trailer OEMs and suspension manufacturers.

The company also announced an increased aftermarket presence, through a network of dealers. Dubbed the Elite Dealer Program, FlowBelow plans to offer its products with all features and available options for new or used trucks, as well as those already in service. Customers will be able to order the system through their existing truck dealers who are participating in the program.

Butler said FlowBelow is coming off a milestone year, which included significant expansion into Canada and adoption by Canadian fleets including Bison Transport. Beaver Truck Centres has signed on to distribute the system, which was initially available only for tractors.

“Bison is getting them on every new truck ordered. We’re getting a lot of penetration in the Canadian market. The price of fuel is higher and a lot of those guys run high mileage applications,” Butler explained.