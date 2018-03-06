Ford releases third-generation Transit Connect cargo van

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Coined the “workhorse of the Transit Connect lineup,” Ford Motor Company announced a new 2019 Transit Connect cargo van today during Work Truck.

The third of its generation in nine years, the Transit Connect comes with seven new driver assist technologies, three of which come standard – pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, side wind stabilization, and embedded modem.

Lane keeping aid, blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, a diesel engine, and available wireless phone charging are also available options.

“The original Transit Connect’s compact size resonated with customers searching for a more maneuverable and efficient commercial van,” said Tim Stoehr, Ford general fleet marketing manager. “We’ve enhanced Transit Connect’s available technology and powertrains to keep up with what our customers need. It is a critical tool with smart features to help improve productivity out in the field.”

The 2019 cargo van will offer three engines capable of running on five different fuels – a standard new 2.0-liter gasoline engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission; a new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine targeted to meet EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of at least 30 mpg on highway; and exclusively for fleets, the 2.5-liter inline four cylinder, 6-speed automatic and CNG/propane gaseous fuel prep package is also available.

The 2019 Transit Connect comes with dual sliding doors, wide and flat load floors finished with durable vinyl, and near-vertical walls and integrated tie-downs.

It has a towing capacity of 2,000 lbs. and is customizable with support for aftermarket upfitters and suppliers for interior cargo management solutions.

“We really understand the market,” said John Ruppert, general manager of commercial vehicle sales and marketing for Ford, “but more importantly, we really understand this customer.”

Ruppert said of the 300,000 Transit Connect vans sold since its release in 2014, 97% remain on the road today, proving the vehicle’s durability.

“This is the bar in the compact van segment.”

The 2019 Transit Connect will be available this fall.

