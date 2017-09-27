Goodyear launches new drive tire

ATLANTA, Ga. – Goodyear has introduced a new longhaul tire it says combines longer miles to removal with excellent fuel efficiency.

The new Goodyear Endurance LHD was shown for the first time at the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

“In today’s ultra-competitive freight hauling environment, no truck tire performance benefit is probably more important than long miles to removal,” said Dustin Lancy, marketing manager, Goodyear. “Enhanced mileage is an attribute that can positively impact a long-haul fleet’s bottom line.”

The Endurance LHD drive tire is SmartWay-verified and features a new tread compound that delivers both fuel efficiency and long life. It also has a new sidewall compound to reduce rolling resistance and a steel belt package that provides casing toughness, Goodyear claims.

A shoulder wedge was developed to stabilize the belt package, and Goodyear’s Tredlock Technology stabilizes the tire’s tread area to prevent irregular wear.

The tire is now available in size 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G) and 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H). Another size, 11R24.5 (Load Range G), will be available in December, Goodyear said. Sizes 11R24.5 (Load Range H) and 285/75R24.5 (Load Range G) will be available in January 2018.

The company also hinted of a matching retread to be launched next year.

The Endurance LHD retread will feature Goodyear UniCircle Technology. “The spliceless design of our UniCircle treads matches the shape of the tire’s casing,” said Lancy.