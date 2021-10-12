Goodyear promotes Patterson

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has named Ryan Patterson to the newly created role of chief operating and integration officer for Goodyear Americas.

He was previously senior vice-president, business integration, and led the integration of Cooper Tire after its acquisition.

Ryan Patterson

Patterson will now lead both the consumer and commercial business units, while continuing to head global integration.

“Under Ryan Patterson’s leadership, we’ve leveraged the best thinking and best practices from both the Goodyear and Cooper teams to develop a thoughtful and effective plan for integrating our companies, supporting our goal of making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear and Cooper,” said Rich Kramer, chairman, president and CEO. “Ryan’s appointment as chief operating and integration officer for the Americas will position him to deliver and execute on our integration plan – and on our future goals for our combined consumer and commercial businesses in North America.”