Grote granted FMCSA waiver for flashing brake warning lamps

MADISON, Ind. – Grote Industries has received a U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) waiver to install brake-activated pulsating warning lamps to help reduce rear-end collisions.

The pulsating lamps supplement a trailer or straight truck’s brake lights. Grote cited a study claiming the additional flashing warning lamp can reduce rear-end collisions by as much as 33%.

The new auxiliary strobe and stop lamp is now available as an add-on warning light that Grote says can be easily wired into a trailer’s existing brake light circuit.

(Image: Grote Industries)

“The unique advantages of Grote’s auxiliary strobe and stop lamp have gotten the attention of fleets throughout the nation,” said Grote’s director of national fleet sales, Mark Blackford. “Additional functionality for auxiliary lights will cut down on accidents and property damage, and will make our roadways safer. With a product like this, at the end of the day, everyone wins.”

The lamp is activated when the brake pedal is pressed, giving a series of five amber flashes in four seconds, followed by a solid red burn.