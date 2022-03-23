Grote Industries promotes O’Neal to executive director

Grote Industries promoted chief engineer Chuck O’Neal to executive director to lead and manage the U.S. engineering organization.

Chuck O’Neal (Photo: Grote Industries)

“Grote Industries is fortunate to have an engineer and leader with the broad range of experience O’Neal has acquired over his 35 years working for Grote,” Dominic Grote, CEO and president of Grote Industries said in a press release Wednesday. “Chuck knows our products, their applications, and our customers better than virtually anyone else.”

O’Neal started his career at Grote Industries in 1987 as a design draftsman working on the UBS wire harness product line. O’Neal has served in an engineering design and development capacity for nearly every product line Grote Industries offers, helping to launch many staple lighting products for the heavy-duty industry. His leadership roles have included group leader, engineering manager, and manager of current products.