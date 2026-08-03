Groupe Desharnais acquires Les Pneus Beaucerons

Groupe Desharnais has expanded its Quebec commercial tire network with the acquisition of Les Pneus Beaucerons, a Beauceville-based tire and mechanical service provider that has served the region for more than 60 years.

The acquisition strengthens Groupe Desharnais’ presence in the Chaudière-Appalaches region and brings its network to eight locations across Quebec City, Lévis, Beauceville, Thetford Mines and Charlevoix. The deal follows the company’s acquisition of Pneus St-David in Lévis earlier this year.

Les Pneus Beaucerons, a member of the Point S network, provides tires and mechanical services for passenger vehicles, heavy trucks, agricultural equipment and off-the-road vehicles. Groupe Desharnais serves passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles and heavy-duty transportation fleets through its Point S and V1-affiliated locations.

“Welcoming Les Pneus Beaucerons into the Desharnais family is very important for us,” said Mélanie Desharnais, vice president of Groupe Desharnais. “It is a company that shares our values, with a strong people-first culture and deep respect for its customers. We are thrilled to join forces and continue growing together.”

The entire Les Pneus Beaucerons team will remain in place following the acquisition, and the Poulin family will continue to be actively involved in the business, the companies said. Les Pneus Beaucerons will continue operating under its existing brand while gaining access to Groupe Desharnais’ broader inventory, supplier network and operational resources.