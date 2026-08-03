Maska acquires Kenworth Montréal, PacLease Montréal operations

Maska is expanding its footprint in Quebec with the acquisition of Kenworth Montréal and PacLease Montréal.

The transaction includes four Kenworth dealerships, three TRP parts stores, and PacLease Montréal’s leasing operations. While the deal was finalized July 15, Maska assumed operations Aug. 1.

(Photo: Kenworth Maska)

The acquisition brings Maska’s network to 19 locations and approximately 700 employees.

“This acquisition is part of our vision of building a strong, stable and sustainable company that can continue growing for generations to come,” said Samuel Letendre, president of Maska. “Since our beginnings, our ambition has never simply been to expand, but to build an organization capable of better serving customers, creating opportunities for our teams and preparing for the future with confidence.”

Sébastien Letendre, vice president of operations, said the deal will strengthen the company’s presence in strategic markets while broadening its expertise.

“This acquisition will allow us to strengthen our presence in strategic sectors, expand our expertise and bring even more talent together around a shared passion for our industry,” he said.

Following the acquisition, Maska will operate nearly 150 service bays staffed by about 200 technicians, along with a parts delivery fleet of 50 trucks and six mobile service units.

Founded in 1954, Maska has been a Kenworth dealer for 35 years. The company sells, leases, and services new and used Kenworth trucks, and also provides financing and parts through its dealership network. It is led by third-generation family members Samuel, Nicolas, and Sébastien Letendre.