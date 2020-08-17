Hendrickson acquires Stemco business units

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – Hendrickson has announced its acquisition of the Motor Wheel Brake Drum and Crewson slack adjuster businesses from Stemco.

Both operations will be run as a division of Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Motor Wheel and Crewson names will be retained.

“This acquisition will provide a platform for Hendrickson to advance our lightweight drum brake system performance and provide components that will complement our existing product portfolio. We look forward to working with our new associates and strengthening our business ultimately serving the commercial truck and trailer industry,” said Gary Gerstenslager, president and chief executive officer Hendrickson.

Stemco announced in late June that it was reducing its product portfolio to refocus resources on core offerings, and that it would no longer accept Motor Wheel and Crewson orders as of July 31.

Stemco also announced it was selling its Lunar air disc brake product line and manufacturing facility back to Commercial Vehicle Components, led by Peter Morse and Jack Mitchell.

Illinois-headquartered Hendrickson produces and supplies medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axles systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; and bumper and trim components.