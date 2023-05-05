Hexagon Agility enhances support for fuel systems

Hexagon Agility is boosting the support for its fuel systems through Hexagon Agility FleetCare, which combines a technical center, training academy, field service, and genuine parts.

“Maintaining and servicing a clean fuel vehicle must be as easy, if not easier than for vehicles powered by traditional fuels,” said Eric Bippus, executive vice-president – sales and systems development. “Our new offering represents a fundamental shift in aftersales services.”

Since compressed natural gas fuel systems tend to outlast their original vehicles, a new certified pre-owned program will re-certify the systems based on a factory inspection, install the systems on new trucks for secondary buyers, or refurbish the equipment for the same fleet.

Natural gas fuel systems can outlast the vehicles on which they’re originally installed, Hexagon Agility says. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Meanwhile, a new Hexagon Agility FleetCare facility, near the company’s plant in Salisbury, N.C., will open in June 2023.

“Hexagon Agility’s new 40,000-sq-ft facility will house parts, service, and installation operations,” said Brad Garner, senior vice-president – Hexagon Agility FleetCare.

It will also serve as an East Coast warehouse while also refurbishing and servicing systems and providing a staging location for remote field service personnel.