Hexagon Agility enhances support for fuel systems
Hexagon Agility is boosting the support for its fuel systems through Hexagon Agility FleetCare, which combines a technical center, training academy, field service, and genuine parts.
“Maintaining and servicing a clean fuel vehicle must be as easy, if not easier than for vehicles powered by traditional fuels,” said Eric Bippus, executive vice-president – sales and systems development. “Our new offering represents a fundamental shift in aftersales services.”
Since compressed natural gas fuel systems tend to outlast their original vehicles, a new certified pre-owned program will re-certify the systems based on a factory inspection, install the systems on new trucks for secondary buyers, or refurbish the equipment for the same fleet.
Meanwhile, a new Hexagon Agility FleetCare facility, near the company’s plant in Salisbury, N.C., will open in June 2023.
“Hexagon Agility’s new 40,000-sq-ft facility will house parts, service, and installation operations,” said Brad Garner, senior vice-president – Hexagon Agility FleetCare.
It will also serve as an East Coast warehouse while also refurbishing and servicing systems and providing a staging location for remote field service personnel.
