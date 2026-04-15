High Bar Brands expands components line with Globetech Manufacturing acquisition

High Bar Brands has acquired Ohio-based Globetech Manufacturing, expanding its lineup of heavy-duty truck and trailer components for OEM and aftermarket customers.

Globetech, founded in 2002, manufactures ABS and air system components, mud flaps, and other trailer and mechanical parts. The company says it has produced more than 20 million mud flaps for customers across North America.

High Bar Brands said the deal strengthens its position in core replacement parts and OEM-focused categories while broadening its offering to distributors, fleets and manufacturing partners.

“High Bar Brands continues to execute on its growth strategy in a dynamic market environment,” president and CEO Christopher Thorpe said in a release. “Globetech adds products that are used every day across the heavy-duty industry, helping us build a more balanced portfolio of essential components while expanding what we can offer customers across both OEM and aftermarket channels.”

Globetech’s portfolio includes electronic control units, wheel-end accessories, trailer components and mud flaps.

Derek Quys, senior vice president of sales and business development at High Bar Brands, said the acquisition adds scale in key product categories and creates new opportunities to support channel partners with a broader offering.

Tim Begley, president of Globetech Manufacturing, said joining High Bar Brands will help the company expand its reach while continuing to serve customers with the same quality and service.

The companies said they will work to integrate operations while maintaining continuity for customers, suppliers and employees. High Bar Brands’ portfolio includes Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, Viking Mud Flaps, Dieters Accessories, Panelite and BettsHD.