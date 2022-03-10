Hino packaging electric vehicle offerings and services

Hino Trucks has packaged a series of electric vehicle solutions in the new Hino Inclusev portfolio, providing consulting, charging, warrantied infrastructure, 24/7 customer service, bundled financing, and the all-important electric trucks under development.

(Illustration: Hino)

“Unlike other programs, our dealers are engaged every step of the way and consult with customers from start to finish. Our dealers will help determine if EV is the right solution for a fleet, and if so, support in setting up what is needed — including a site evaluation, charging solution spec’ing, grant applications, end-to-end financing, installation, maintenance, optimization, and service,” said director of brand experience Dominik Beckman, in a press release.

“This is turn-key in its truest form,” he added.

Joining Hino Trucks in supporting the portfolio is ChargePoint, EnTech Solutions, and Mitsubishi HC Capital America. ChargePoint offers an open charging network and electrification services. The charging solutions are also scalable, Hino says. And Mitsubishi HC Capital America will offer a single source of financing for everything from site assessments and infrastructure development to the vehicles themselves.

Hino Inclusev will also give dealers a new income stream as they develop infrastructure and technical service points.

“We are clearly an industry in transition and as the marketplace evolves, so do we,” Beckman said.