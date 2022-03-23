How Navistar produces trucks in San Antonio: Photo gallery

Picture this. Navistar has established a new manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas, integrating an array of advanced production techniques and tools to create combustion-driven and battery-electric Class 6-8 trucks.

These images offer an inside look at the production process and several of the underlying steps used to produce a Navistar truck.

The Navistar San Antonio Manufacturing Plant covers nearly 1 million square feet. (Photo: Navistar)

Fanuc robotic welders automate the construction of a vehicle body by welding prefabricated components, creating the vehicle cab. (Photo: Navistar)

Painted cabs move along a conveyor line between Navistar’s paint shop and general assembly building in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Navistar)

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) move cabs and engines throughout Navistar’s plant in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Navistar)

Paint booths at Navistar’s San Antonio manufacturing facility have minimal overspray, optimizing paint and reducing product waste. (Photo: Navistar)

Workers install a wheel on a vehicle as it takes shape on Navistar’s assembly line in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Navistar)

This vehicle frame is aligned upside down to secure the axles to the frame. (Photo: Navistar)

One thing you won’t find at Navistar’s manufacturing operation is paper. The facility is paperless. (Photo: Navistar)

Finishing touches are added along the powertrain trim-on line. (Photo: Navistar)