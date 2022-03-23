How Navistar produces trucks in San Antonio: Photo gallery

Picture this. Navistar has established a new manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas, integrating an array of advanced production techniques and tools to create combustion-driven and battery-electric Class 6-8 trucks.

These images offer an inside look at the production process and several of the underlying steps used to produce a Navistar truck.

Navistar San Antonio manufacturing plant
The Navistar San Antonio Manufacturing Plant covers nearly 1 million square feet. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar robotics
Fanuc robotic welders automate the construction of a vehicle body by welding prefabricated components, creating the vehicle cab. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar truck cabs
Painted cabs move along a conveyor line between Navistar’s paint shop and general assembly building in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Navistar)
automated guided vehicles
Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) move cabs and engines throughout Navistar’s plant in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar paint booth
Paint booths at Navistar’s San Antonio manufacturing facility have minimal overspray, optimizing paint and reducing product waste. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar truck wheel
Workers install a wheel on a vehicle as it takes shape on Navistar’s assembly line in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar truck frame
This vehicle frame is aligned upside down to secure the axles to the frame. (Photo: Navistar)
paperless manufacturing processes
One thing you won’t find at Navistar’s manufacturing operation is paper. The facility is paperless. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar powertrain
Finishing touches are added along the powertrain trim-on line. (Photo: Navistar)
Navistar eMV Series electric truck
Truck models to be produced in San Antonio, Texas, include the battery-electric Navistar eMV Series and other Class 6-8 models. (Photo: Navistar)

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Inside Logistics, Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995.


