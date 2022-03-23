How Navistar produces trucks in San Antonio: Photo gallery

Picture this. Navistar has established a new manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas, integrating an array of advanced production techniques and tools to create combustion-driven and battery-electric Class 6-8 trucks.
These images offer an inside look at the production process and several of the underlying steps used to produce a Navistar truck.
John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Inside Logistics, Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.