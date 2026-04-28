Hyroad secures fueling deal for Texas hydrogen truck operation

Hyroad Energy has signed a commercial fueling agreement with Total Hydrogen Solutions to support a new hydrogen refueling station serving Class 8 fuel-cell-electric trucks in Texas.

The station, being developed in Katy, Texas, will include onsite hydrogen production through electrolysis and is designed for fast-fill fueling of heavy-duty hydrogen trucks and trailers.

(Photo: Total Hydrogen Solutions)

As part of the agreement, Hyroad Energy committed to purchasing the station’s full fueling capacity to support fleet operations in the state.

The companies said the project follows nearly two years of collaboration and is expected to be operational later this year.

“We’re proud to partner with Hyroad Energy on this important step forward for hydrogen trucking in Texas,” said Mark Mire, owner and CEO of Total Hydrogen Solutions. “This station represents the kind of scalable, reliable infrastructure the industry needs.”

Hyroad is pursuing a pay-per-mile business model aimed at reducing upfront costs for fleets adopting hydrogen-powered trucks. The company says it plans to provide fleets with bundled access to vehicles, fuel and support services rather than requiring large capital investments.

“Hydrogen trucking is a space to watch right now,” added Dmitry Serov, CEO and founder of Hyroad Energy. “Hyroad is well on its way to offer our fleet customers in Texas the reliable, high-throughput fueling they need to operate at scale.”