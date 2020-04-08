International defers payments, provides Covid-19 resource

LISLE, Ill. – International Truck has come out with deferred payments for six months, as well as an online Covid-19 resource for customers.

“Whether they are on the front lines of this fight or not, our customers are facing many unforeseen challenges during this crisis,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, truck, Navistar. “International Cares is our way of saying thank you to those keeping the world moving forward and helping our customers to keep going strong.”

Select International brand vehicles qualify for deferred payments in the U.S. and Canada. The program is available through May 31.

New customers are also being given free access to the company’s International 360 digital fleet management system. The platform offers tools to maximize uptime and manage their fleet digitally.

A new online resource has been created at www.internationaltrucks.com/covid-19. It includes information and digital tools to help fleets navigate the crisis.

“Whether it’s the purchase of a new truck with no payments for six months, support with trades or the integration of International 360 into your operations – we are here for you,” said Friedrich Baumann, president, aftersales and alliance management. “No matter the current situation, we’re dedicated to becoming the number one choice of our customers and are providing out-of-the-box solutions to make fleet maintenance and operations as easy as possible during this critical time.”