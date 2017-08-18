International guarantees reliability of new A26 engine

LISLE, Ill. – International Truck is assuring customers its new A26 engine will be reliable, by offering gift cards in the event of breakdowns that can’t be quickly remedied.

The new 12.4-liter engine was built to deliver industry-leading uptime, durability and reliability, the company says. It is launching the International A26 Customer Uptime Assurance Program to prove this.

“The new A26 big bore engine was designed with uptime in its DNA, and the best customer support in the business,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, truck and parts. “We are so confident in the unparalleled uptime offered by the A26 that we are now offering a program that provides customers financial reimbursement if our uptime commitment is not met.”

If a customer experiences a warrantable failure on an A26 engine within its two-year standard warranty program, and experiences more than 48 hours of downtime from the time of diagnosis, International Truck will provide the customer with a $250 International Advantage card, which can be used to purchase parts and service at International dealerships. Customers are eligible for up to eight cards per vehicle over the two-year period.

The offer applies to all International LT and RH series trucks powered by the A26 engine and enrolled in the company’s OnCommand Connection remote diagnostics program, or OnCommand Connection Telematics.