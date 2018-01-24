International introduces new vocational models, warranty packages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Navistar International has expanded its line of HV vocational trucks, and introduced additional warranty coverage for it’s A26 engine.

The company introduced at World of Concrete new HV507 and HV607 models. The trucks feature a shorter 107-inch BBC configuration. The HV507 comes with a set-forward axle, while the 607 is a set-back axle configuration. The trucks are six inches shorter than the original HV launched at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta last fall.

“They really complete this transition we have from our current WorkStar products to the current HV series,” said Mark Stasell, vice-president of International’s vocational truck business.

International also announced greater support for its A26 engine. It is now extending the Customer Uptime Assurance program to its HX and HV vocational models. If a customer experiences a failure on an A26 engine within the two-year warranty period and the downtime exceeds 48 hours after diagnosis, the customer will receive a $250 gift card to be used towards future parts and service purchases. The program was initially available only on LT and RH models.

International also extended the warranty on the A26 in HV and HX models, to four years or 100,000 miles.

“Vocational customers don’t travel as many miles, and they wanted a longer period of coverage,” explained Stasell.

The Vocational Confidence Warranty Package covers the powertrain, as well as emissions system. The plan is available on HV and HX models with the A26 engine, ordered before June 30.

International also announced a new A26 Barrel Protection Plan, which will compensate customers if an A26 engine breakdown leads to concrete hardening in the barrel. International will cover the removal of the concrete or the replacement of the barrel, if necessary. The new plan covers the first four years of the truck.

“We want to reassure our concrete customers that their time-sensitive deliveries will be on time, every time,” Stasell said. The protection plan applies to new International mixer trucks ordered by June 30.

Stasell also said International’s new Uptime Command Center, which provides remote support to truck operators, now covers the HX and HV series vocational trucks. It initially supported only the LT and RH series trucks. Its mission is to have 80% of customer vehicles that encounter a problem back on the road within 24 hours, and 100% within 48 hours.

The command center locates an available service bay, finds the nearest required parts, and expedites their delivery so the repair can be completed faster.

“Our Uptime Command Center is live, and we’re keeping a close eye on the performance of your truck,” Stasell assured.