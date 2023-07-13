Kalmar Ottawa marks 65th anniversary

Terminal truck maker Kalmar Ottawa is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

“Kalmar Ottawa has been the leader in terminal tractors for 65 years. During those years we have created something special to innovate new products, serve our customers across the world, and deliver over 80,000 terminal tractor units,” said Hermanni Lyyski, vice-president of terminal tractors at Kalmar. “With that heritage and expertise, we are well positioned for the next 65 years to lead the development of terminal tractors.”

(Photo: Kalmar Ottawa)

The company was founded in 1958 and is based in Ottawa, Kans.

“Kalmar Ottawa’s celebration of 65 years of excellence in terminal tractor production is certainly commendable,” said Brunno Muller, director of operations. “Achieving a recent all-time high production record with a 44% productivity increase from 2022 to 2023, [is] a significant accomplishment that reflects the company’s commitment to meeting the increasing customer demand for their products. Transforming manufacturing processes is an essential aspect of staying competitive and ensuring efficiency in today’s rapidly changing industrial landscape.”