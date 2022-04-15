Kenworth constructing new test building at Chillicothe plant

Kenworth is investing US$45 million into its Chillicothe, Ohio, truck plant, adding a 105,000 sq.-ft. test building.

The expansion will grow the facility’s footprint by 17%. The plant is located on a 120-acre site about 50 miles south of Columbus, Ohio. Kenworth says the building will be completed in the second quarter of 2023, and testing and validation activities will be conducted there.

“Kenworth’s major investment in the new test building demonstrates our continuing commitment to produce industry-leading Class 8 trucks, while supported by the dedication of our employees,” said Doug VanZuiden, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager.

A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held to mark the beginning of construction.