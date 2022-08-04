Kenworth of Newfoundland & Labrador expands
Kenworth of Newfoundland & Labrador recently opened its third Kenworth dealership in the province – an 18,000 sq.-ft. parts and service facility in Grand Falls-Windsor.
The dealership will assist local operations as well as customers traveling across Newfoundland & Labrador on the Trans-Canada Highway with parts and service.
The facility features seven service bays, 1,800 sq.-ft. parts retail display area, and 8,600 sq.-ft. space for parts storage.
The dealership is located at Grenfell Heights and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Kenworth of Newfoundland & Labrador also operates dealerships in Corner Brook and Mount Pearl.
Have your say
