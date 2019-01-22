Kenworth, Peterbilt, Mack showcase offerings during World of Concrete

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kenworth Trucks, Peterbilt Motor Company, and Mack Trucks are displaying an array of offerings during World of Concrete, including mixers and pump trucks.

Kenworth is showcasing its T880S mixers and T880 pumper during the Las Vegas show.

Its T880S twin steer mixer is equipped with a 14-yard London mixer body and a Paccar MX-13 engine with 455 hp and 1,650 lbs.-ft. of torque. It also features an Allison 4700RDS seven speed automatic transmission, set-forward dual Paccar 20,000-lb. front axles, and 46,000-lb. Meritor tandem rear axles.

Kenworth also has a T880 Schwing pumper with a S36X 36-meter, truck mounted concrete pump and Allison 4500RDS six speed transmission.

“Truck operators can depend on the Kenworth T880 and T880S to get the job done in their specific vocational applications,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “The vocational flagship Kenworth T880 series offers low operating cost, excellent performance and productivity, and outstanding driver comfort.”



Peterbilt has its model 567 twin steer mixer, another model 567 mixer, and model 520 concrete pump truck on display during the show.

“Peterbilt is the most sought after brand in the concrete industry and finished 2018 with a record vocational market share in part because of the strong demand for concrete products,” said Tony Sablar, Peterbilt’s vocational marketing manager. “Customers visiting the show will be able to experience first-hand the innovations in uptime, safety and connectivity that Peterbilt has introduced in its vehicles. The Model 567 has a leading reputation as one of the most rugged, reliable and technologically advanced vehicles in its class. The Model 520 is a versatile workhorse that has evolved into one of the preferred vehicles in the vocational segment. We are proud to display both vehicles at World of Concrete.”



Mack Trucks is showcasing several mixers and pump trucks during World of Concrete, including the Granite Axle Back twin steer mixer, volumetric mixer, and a third concrete mixer.

Mack also brought the Granite Axle Forward bridge formula mixer, as well as the TerraPro Cabover pump truck and 8×4 pumper.

