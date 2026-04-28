Ontario truck inspections uncover violations, impaired driver

Ontario Provincial Police officers placed two commercial vehicles out of service and issued a roadside suspension during a commercial vehicle inspection blitz on Highway 7 in Kaladar.

Two Lanark County OPP officers, along with a member of the Quinte West traffic incident management enforcement team, conducted the enforcement initiative on April 25, according to a social media post.

Officers conducted eight alcohol screening tests, resulting in one driver receiving a three-day suspension after registering a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.41%. Commercial drivers are required to have a 0.00% BAC.

One of the commercial vehicles was found to have alcohol and cannabis readily available inside the cab, and the driver was charged.

The initiative included seven level one and one level two inspections. Police also laid two provincial offence charges and issued three warnings.