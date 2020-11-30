Lion Electric to go public through merger with Northern Genesis

MONTREAL, Que. – The Lion Electric Company has announced it will merge with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company focused on sustainability.

Upon closing, Lion will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol LEV. The deal includes a US$200-million private placement deal of common shares in LEV, giving Lion an implied market capitalization of US$1.9 billion.

Lion will receive about US$500 million of cash proceeds, which will be used to fund further growth, including construction of a U.S. manufacturing facility. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.