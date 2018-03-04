Lippert launches premium 10-inch Discovery mattress

ATLANTA, Ga. — Lippert Components introduced its latest somnum Sleeper Series mattresses for commercial truck drivers at the 2018 Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting.

Lippert says it designed the mattresses to provide optimum comfort for truck drivers.

“We co-develop our products with our customers and we interviewed drivers at trade shows across the country,” said Michael Padrnos, business development manager. The company makes over 2,800 mattresses per day for RVs, heavy trucks, military and construction vehicles. “We truly believe drivers deserve a better bed.”

The newest somnum mattress is the Discovery; a 10-inch latex foam mattress constructed with a combination core. It pairs a thick polymer, spring base core, with a natural latex upper core.

The Indura Spring polymer base provides all the support and durability of a steel coil innerspring mattress without the extra weight, says the company.

With its price at less than US$500, the Discovery is a “premium mattress, but not at a premium price,” says Padrnos.

The Discovery is lightweight, eco-friendly and adds a durable, yet breathable cushioning solution, according to Lippert. The three-inch natural latex upper core delivers elite cushioning for pressure points like hips and shoulders, allowing for a comfortable and restful night’s sleep.

The Discovery’s Euro-top construction comes complete with somnum’s premium soft knit cover; and an extra inch of quilted foam is sewn in to the cover for added luxury. The Discovery Latex Foam mattress is available in multiple sizes offering a sleep solution for drivers of most makes and models.

“A comfortable mattress is a relatively small investment to a truck’s sleeper. A quality bunk mattress may entice a driver to join your company, stay with your company and might deter them from leaving. It’s certainly an important factor for drivers who spend 200+ nights on the road every year,” adds Michael Padrnos.