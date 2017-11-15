Mack brings Anthem to Mexican market

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Mack Trucks is strengthening its presence in the Mexican market, by bringing its new Anthem highway model here and focusing on expanding its dealer network.

Mack has had a presence in the Mexican truck market for 117 years, and emphasized during a press conference at the ExpoTransporte trade show that it’s here to stay.

“This truck will be the new hero of the road,” said Martin Saenz, managing director Volvo Group Mexico. “The truck was designed by drivers, for drivers, in an aerodynamic way to improve fuel consumption.”

Mexico represents the second largest economy in Latin America, and has a growing road network that already covers 176,000 kilometers. Saenz said the brand will focus on growing its dealer network to better reach customers throughout the country.

“We are trying to redesign our distributors to strengthen our dealers and attract new investors,” Saenz said. “The brand opportunity in Mexico is limitless.”

Emerson Gutierrez, Mack commercial director, Mexico, was equally enthusiastic about the new Anthem.

“These new units are going to conquer Mexican roads,” he said. “We have a very authentic design that emphasizes what Mack is about. Whoever is driving a Mack truck, everyone else will notice this is a Mack truck and they’ll feel proud driving a Mack truck.”

The Anthem is about 3-7% more fuel-efficient than its predecessor, noted Gutierrez. Anthems will be offered in day cab configuration, and with 48- and 70-inch sleepers.

The Mack Anthem in Mexico will come complete with all the latest technologies offered in the U.S. and Canada, including GuardDog Connect telematics, and the mDrive automated manual transmission.

John Walsh, vice-president of global marketing and brand management for Mack, said since its launch in the U.S. and Canada, the Mack Anthem has attracted plenty of interest.

“The response to this product has exceeded even our own expectations,” he said. “The excitement we’ve generated in our dealer network and in the market surpassed our own expectations. Order intake has been very strong for this truck.”

He said the Anthem makes Mack a stronger player in the large sleeper, linehaul segment of the market.

“In the U.S. and Canada, that’s half the market,” he noted. “We knew we had to do better to get to where we wanted to get to in that market, and we’re well on our way.”