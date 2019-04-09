Mack calendar competition now open

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack truck owners are invited to compete for a spot in the 2020 Mack calendar.

For the fourth straight year, six spots in the calendar will be chosen by Mack Trucks’ social media followers.

The competition runs from April 2-May 31.

“Mack built its reputation on the hardest-working trucks and owners in the industry, and great-looking Mack trucks are always celebrated by our passionate fans,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice-president of marketing. “The calendar contest gives everyone a chance to express their Mack pride and vote for their favorite trucks to be featured in next year’s calendar.”

All Mack models, past and present, qualify for the competition. But nominated trucks must be in revenue-producing service. No show trucks allowed.

Details can be found at www.macktrucks.com/calendarcontest.