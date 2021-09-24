Mack celebrates 100 years in Canada

Mack Trucks celebrated 100 years in Canada this week at Expocam, and says it’s well positioned for the next century here.

“Mack has all the necessary services and products to leverage its leading uptime, fuel-efficiency and safety technologies to support further development of Canada and its diverse regions for the next 100 years,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of sales and commercial operations.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“As the country focuses on infrastructure ambitions and a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, our complete Class 6-8 product range and services can deliver advanced, clean technology solutions and exceptional total cost of ownership for our customers moving and building Canada.”

“Whether it’s B-trains, log trucks, dump trucks, refuse collectors or mixers, Mack covers Canada’s trucking needs,” added Steve Jugovic, Mack regional vice-president, Canada. “Mack products deliver transport solutions needed in the city, on mountain roads and all throughways in between.”