Mack debuts refuse truck upgrades at Waste & Recycling Expo

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Mack Trucks has introduced a more ergonomic seat for its LR model in right-hand stand-up/sit-down drive configurations, in response to complaints about the limited range of seating configurations available in the previous design.

Curtis Dorwart, Mack refuse product manager, said some of those complaints about ergonomics originated in Canada, making the Canadian Waste & Recycling Expo a good place to debut the new seat. It was designed in partnership with Sears Seating to accommodate a wider variety of driver sizes, Dorwart explained during a demonstration.

“Working with Sears Seating to offer a Mack LR model-specific seat will improve the driving experience for the LR model,” said Dorwart. “The new seat is more ergonomic, more comfortable and can help improve driver productivity.”

Mack also adjusted the angle of the pedals to be more ergonomic. The new seat offers multiple positions for greater comfort when standing or seated. Both the seat back and base are now adjustable.

“This is the third-generation seat,” Dorwart explained. “The first was very binary – it had to be completely in sit-down position or stand-up position. We got feedback and came out with a different iteration and added a third position, but we hadn’t hit the Goldilocks equation there. So we said, let’s take some measurements, work with Sears Seating with a wide range of driver sizes and translate it into this particular product here that will offer adjustment points over the entire spectrum of drivers.”

The new seat will come standard beginning in the first quarter of 2018.

Mack also announced at the show the LR and TerraPro models can now be ordered with the Cummins Westport L9N natural gas engine.

“Natural gas continues to be a viable alternative fuel, providing a secure fuel supply and a steady price,” said Dorwart. “With the L9N, customers can take advantage of natural gas’ benefits and further reduce their environmental footprint.”

The engine provides 320 hp and 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque and produces nearly zero emissions.

Mack also announced it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Lytx, to offer its DriveCam in-camera system as a factory-installed option. The company plans to incorporate the camera systems into its LR and TerraPro refuse models.